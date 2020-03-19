NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 3.19.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Several New Articles on the Crisis

MARCH 19, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 328

PANIC-PLANTING DIY CORONAVIRUS VICTORY GARDENS IN MASSACHUSETTS IN MARCH

https://www.digboston.com/panic-planting-diy-coronavirus-victory-gardens-in-massachusetts-in-march/

FILM REVIEW: “PATTY HEARST”

https://www.digboston.com/film-review-patty-hearst/

BOSTON’S SERVICE INDUSTRY NAVIGATES CRISIS. HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP.

https://www.digboston.com/bostons-service-industry-navigates-crisis-heres-how-you-can-help

A SNAPSHOT OF CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE BY ALTERNATIVE PRESS COAST TO COAST

https://www.digboston.com/a-snapshot-of-coronavirus-coverage-by-alternative-press-coast-to-coast/

MASS COVID-19 SMALL BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM EXAMPLE OF LARGER PROBLEM

https://www.digboston.com/mass-covid-19-small-business-loan-program-example-of-larger-problem/

ICE GIVES ITS CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES, ATTORNEYS SAY IT’S NOT ENOUGH

https://www.digboston.com/ice-gives-its-coronavirus-guidelines-attorneys-say-its-not-enough/

STATUS REPORT: THE MULTIPLEXES, 3/19/20

https://www.digboston.com/status-report-the-multiplexes-3-19-20/

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/