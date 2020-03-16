NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 3.16.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Send news tips to [email protected]

MARCH 16, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 197

Dear Reader,

As you are well aware by this point, the coronavirus is a major threat in our region, as it is across the country and on every inhabited continent.

In addition to its many other impacts, the current crisis threatens our ability to keep readers informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.

A significant amount of DigBoston’s revenue—advertising, ticketing, events—is directly tied to people getting together in groups. The situation at hand has eliminated most of this income all at once.

Our team is quickly pivoting, with salespeople seeking more businesses in need of online advertising (you can reach them at [email protected]), virtual events in the works, and of course journalists reporting on the response to COVID-19. For the first time in our publication’s 21-year history, we are also temporarily halting our print edition until further notice. Between the lack of people in public places and the potential danger of communal newspaper boxes, we sadly see no other option for protecting readers and our distribution team.

All of the above considered, at a time when the city especially needs critical local reporting, we’re asking for the public’s help to support continued coverage. We are committed to providing free access to news, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 on our community. We ask that people please consider a voluntary donation to sustain our mission.

Sincerely,

Your Friends at Dig Media Group

SUPPORT DIG BOSTON HERE

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

The local news battle is joined. More great reporters are flocking to our banner. Check out our latest articles below:

OUTREACH VAN ADDRESSES MORE THAN JUST COVID-19 TO AID THOSE ON STREET

https://digboston.com/outreach-van-addresses-more-than-just-covid-19-to-aid-those-on-street/

STATUS REPORT: BRATTLE THEATRE, 3/14/20

https://digboston.com/status-report-brattle-theatre-3-14-20/

WORD ON THE STREET IS GO HOME

https://digboston.com/word-on-the-street-is-go-home/

DROPOFF OPTIONS AND DELIVERY IN THE AGE OF CORONAVIRUS

https://digboston.com/dropoff-options-and-delivery-in-the-age-of-coronavirus/

Boston Globe Continues to Block Own Coronavirus Reporting with Paywall

We have been calling out the Boston Globe for keeping its coronavirus coverage behind a paywall. (You know, because only wealthy people should have access to information.) If they have made it all accessible by the time you are reading this, it’s because we publicly shamed them. If they haven’t, then you should publicly shame them too.

Boston Restaurant Closing List

A running tally kept by our own resto reviewer Marc Hurwitz.

https://bostonrestaurants.blogspot.com/2020/03/boston-area-restaurants-and-bars-that.html

